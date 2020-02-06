Three policemen hacked to death by suspected herdsmen in Delta

An eye witness has narrated how suspected herdsmen struck around Ugboluh-Illah Road, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State on Tuesday, killing three policemen who were on duty at a checkpoint.

According to the eyewitness report, the suspected herdsmen were on a bike and were stopped by the policemen, but they refused to stop. This made one of the policemen to fire at them.

The herdsmen were said to have stopped after the policeman fired at them and walked towards the officers, shooting two of them dead on the spot.

The third policeman was said to have been stabbed to death with the use of a dagger.

Read Also: CYBERCRIME: EFCC picks up 9 suspects in Lagos

The eye witness also revealed that the policemen were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba. They were however confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

Confirming the incidence, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa said his men were attacked.

He however downplayed it by saying one officer was killed after saving the lives of a Sienna driver alongside two other persons.

Join the conversation

Opinions