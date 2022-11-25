Three policemen killed as gunmen abduct MD of oil company In Rivers

Unknown gunmen on Thursday shot dead three policemen on duty in Rumuokoro, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The gunmen also kidnapped a yet-to-be-identified Managing Director of an oil and gas company domiciled in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The policemen, who were in a Hilux vehicle, were said to be escorting the company’s MD and members of staff of the firm when they were intercepted.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said a thorough investigation had begun.

She said: “It is true that three policemen were killed. It is very unfortunate. They were providing escort for the oil company workers when the incident happened.

“But we are on it and an investigation has been launched immediately into the incident with a view to apprehend the suspects,” Iringe-Koko added.

