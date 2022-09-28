Three policemen, others die in Kebbi auto crash

At least six people including three policemen died on Tuesday in an auto crash along Argungu-Birnin Kebbi road in Kebbi State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Nafi’u, confirmed the accident in a statement on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said: “The accident occurred when a Carina E car carrying jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was suspected to have been pursued by a Nigeria Custom Service patrol team from Birnin Kebbi.

“On getting to Jeda village, the Carina E car had a head-on collision with the bullion van as a result, burst into flames and consumed three other cars.

“Consequently, a total of five vehicles and one motorcycle were burnt to ashes.

“Six people including three policemen also died in the inferno, while five other people and three policemen sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi, for medical attention.”

Nafi’u said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, had visited the scene of the accident.

