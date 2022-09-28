Metro
Three policemen, others die in Kebbi auto crash
At least six people including three policemen died on Tuesday in an auto crash along Argungu-Birnin Kebbi road in Kebbi State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Nafi’u, confirmed the accident in a statement on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.
He said: “The accident occurred when a Carina E car carrying jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was suspected to have been pursued by a Nigeria Custom Service patrol team from Birnin Kebbi.
“On getting to Jeda village, the Carina E car had a head-on collision with the bullion van as a result, burst into flames and consumed three other cars.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill 3, abduct 15 in Kebbi communities
“Consequently, a total of five vehicles and one motorcycle were burnt to ashes.
“Six people including three policemen also died in the inferno, while five other people and three policemen sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi, for medical attention.”
Nafi’u said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, had visited the scene of the accident.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...