Metro
Three reportedly die in Lagos boat mishap
Three people reportedly died in a boat accident along the Badagry waterways in Lagos on Wednesday.
However, 17 others were rescued by Marine Police from the scene.
A police source told journalists on Thursday that the boat took off from Liverpool in Lagos but capsized at Imoba near Ajido on Badagry waterways after developing a mechanical problem.
He said: “As the boat stopped suddenly, it capsized, throwing all the passengers on board into the water.
“It was at this point that the Marine Police on waterways patrol came to rescue them.
“At the end of rescue operations, 17 passengers, including three children, were rescued while three of them died in the water.”
He added that two of the three dead bodies were retrieved for burial by the bereaved families after procuring affidavits from the Marine Police.
“Only one out of the three corpses was deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital in Badagry,” the source added.
READ ALSO: 17 passengers rescued in Lagos boat mishap
The Medical Director of Badagry General Hospital, Dr. Tunde Bakare, also confirmed that the body of one of the accident victims was deposited at the hospital mortuary.
He said: “We don’t know about the remaining two corpses but the only woman they brought was dead and she is now in the mortuary.”
The Spokesperson for Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mrs. Nkechi Ajayi, however, told journalists that she was yet to be briefed on the incident.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....