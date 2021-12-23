Three reportedly die in Lagos boat mishap

Three people reportedly died in a boat accident along the Badagry waterways in Lagos on Wednesday.

However, 17 others were rescued by Marine Police from the scene.

A police source told journalists on Thursday that the boat took off from Liverpool in Lagos but capsized at Imoba near Ajido on Badagry waterways after developing a mechanical problem.

He said: “As the boat stopped suddenly, it capsized, throwing all the passengers on board into the water.

“It was at this point that the Marine Police on waterways patrol came to rescue them.

“At the end of rescue operations, 17 passengers, including three children, were rescued while three of them died in the water.”

He added that two of the three dead bodies were retrieved for burial by the bereaved families after procuring affidavits from the Marine Police.

“Only one out of the three corpses was deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital in Badagry,” the source added.

The Medical Director of Badagry General Hospital, Dr. Tunde Bakare, also confirmed that the body of one of the accident victims was deposited at the hospital mortuary.

He said: “We don’t know about the remaining two corpses but the only woman they brought was dead and she is now in the mortuary.”

The Spokesperson for Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mrs. Nkechi Ajayi, however, told journalists that she was yet to be briefed on the incident.

