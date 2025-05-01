Three Reps dump LP for PDP in Enugu

Three members of the House of Representatives on Thursday dumped the Labour Party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State.

The defectors are the lawmakers representing Igboeze/Udenu and Igboeze South/Nsukka Federal Constituencies, Mr. Dennis Agbo and Mark-Chidi Obetta.

The third member was Mr. Malachi-Okey Onyechi of Nsukka West State Constituency.

On Tuesday, two LP chieftains, Prince Emeka Mamah and Titus Odo, switched to PDP barely two weeks after the party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Chijioke Edeoga, moved to PDP.

In his address at the PDP Secretariat in Enugu, Onyechi expressed happiness that he had returned to his former party and pledged to move the party forward.

He commended Governor Peter Mbah’s developmental strides, saying he had instituted N2 billion projects domiciled across 260 political wards in Enugu.

On his part, Obetta, explained that his return to the PDP was predicated on the development indices in Enugu especially on transport, education, health and hospitality.

“Enugu State will achieve more if everyone partner with Mbah,” he said.

Agbo also thanked his constituents for their understanding and described them as great people.

