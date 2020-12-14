Three robbery, kidnap suspects escaped from Calabar prison, not 19 —Police

Police in Cross River State has said that only three and not 19 robbery, and kidnap suspects escaped from Calabar prison at its command headquarters at Diamond Hill.

There were speculations that 19 robbery and kidnap suspects made their way out of the prison in the police command headquarters at Diamond Hill on Sunday night.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill soldier, injure lieutenant during rescue mission of Lebanese farmer, aide

But the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, debunking the speculations, told reporters on Monday that only three of the suspects “escaped” and that while two of them were gunned down one was rearrested.

On how the incident happened, Ugbo explained that a girlfriend of one of the suspects sneaked in a saw to the suspects with which they used to cut the lock and then escaped.

Join the conversation

Opinions