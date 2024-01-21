Metro
Three security operatives killed, others wounded while foiling attack on Benue communities
The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Sunday Igbinowanhia, on Saturday, said that three security personnel lost their lives during an attack on some communities in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State on Thursday.
The three deceased comprised of two soldiers and one Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel, adding that two other soldiers were wounded and receiving treatment at the Nigerian Air Force hospital in Makurdi.
General Igbinowanhia stated this in a statement issued and made available to journalists in Makurdi on Saturday.
He further disclosed that four persons, among them two soldiers, were killed when armed herders attacked some communities in Agatu LGA of the state.
The Force Commander further stated that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke deployed at Akwu in Agatu Local Government Area of the state were alarmed by the presence of people fleeing from the Okokolo community in the same area.
The troops, according to him, engaged the armed herders in a gun duel that lasted for three hours and successfully repelled the armed herders who might have lost many people in their fold.
He said: “On inquiry, the troops were informed that terrorists suspected to be armed herdsmen were advancing towards the town to attack it. The troops immediately mobilised and proceeded to the community which is about 15 km from their base.
“On arrival, the troops encountered the bandits carrying out attack on the the community and subsequently engaged the criminals in a gun duel that lasted for three hours.
“The attack was successfully repelled with the terrorists withdrawing in disarray while evacuating their dead and wounded.
“The success achieved was however at a huge cost with three of the troops paying the supreme sacrifice to prevent the killing of the inhabitants of Okokolo and the intended sacking of the community.
“In addition to the death of the two soldiers and one Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel, two other soldiers were wounded and immediately evacuated to the Nigerian Air Force hospital in Makurdi.”
