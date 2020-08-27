Three Shiite members arrested in Sokoto

No less than three members of the the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites were reportedly arrested on Wednesday by security personnel in Sokoto.

The security personnels which comprised of the army, police and other forces, were on Wednesday morning stationed with about 15 operational vehicles in front of the worship centre (Markaz) of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in Sokoto State.

One Mainasara Ibrahim Sokoto, a member of the group who spoke on behalf of the group said “We are shocked that this morning over 20 vehicles loaded with security personnel blanketed our area.

“They arrested three of our children. The security agencies rained insults on us. They were here for an hour and a half.

“Our plea is that the security agencies should understand that by Constitution we have the right to worship without being molested.

“They are by that same constitution empowered to guide, protect and safeguard us not minding how we worship so long as we are citizens of this country.”

Reacting to the situation, the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq said he was not aware of any barricade at the Shiite’s premises.

However, he added that the security personnel seen within the state were part of their increased presence and surveillance.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

