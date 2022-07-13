Three siblings, four others died in Lagos flood – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Wednesday at least seven people, including three members of the same family, died in the flooding that occurred in Lagos last weekend.

The Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South West, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

He said: “The post-emergency phase assessment after the unprecedented rainfall of Friday, 8th July and Saturday, 9th July, 2022 has revealed that about seven people – three children of the same parent and four adults – died.

“About eight lives were also saved during the period. The flooding was caused by the two-day continuous rainfall in the state.”

Farinloye listed the affected communities as Oke Isegun and Agbado Oke-Oko in the Alimosho local government areas of the state.

He said the three siblings were occupants of an uncompleted building belonging to Mercy of Christ Apostolic Church in the area.

The NEMA official said: “The siblings – Michael (18), Elizabeth (17), and Timi (14) – were swept away while trying to relocate from their room to the main church structure.

“The youngest child, Tmi, who was said to be asthmatic, slipped while trying to climb the plank linking their room to the church building and was swept away by the flood.

“The remaining two were also swept away while trying to rescue their sibling.

“The NEMA team while on a condolence visit to the families met with representatives of Progressive Community Development Area who conducted the agency round the affected communities.

“The bereaved parents were said to be somewhere, but the NEMA team had a brief meeting with the community leaders on the way forward.”

