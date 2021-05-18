Three soldiers die in Niger bandits’ attack | Ripples Nigeria

Three soldiers were killed in a bandit attack in Niger State on Monday.

The state governor, Abubakar Bello, who confirmed the incident to journalists shortly after a meeting with security chiefs at the Government House in Minna on Tuesday, said the soldiers were killed in a gun duel with bandits in Magama, Magama local government area of the state.

He added that two bandits were also killed in the clash.

The governor said: “Two bodies of bandits killed during the fight in the area were also recovered on Monday while the bandits managed to escape with the rest.”

He, however, said the bandits were being trailed by the Nigerian Army and assured that they would be arrested very soon.

Bello revealed that normalcy is gradually returning to some of the communities recently sacked by the bandits.

He added: “No fewer than 50 communities have been resettled back in the villages.

“They were led back to their villages by the armed soldiers.”

