Three soldiers, four others reportedly killed in Zamfara bandit attack | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Three soldiers, four others reportedly killed in Zamfara bandit attack
At least three soldiers and four civilians were reportedly killed in a gun duel between troops and armed bandits in Kabasa village in Gusau local government area of Zamfara State on Wednesday.
A resident of the community told journalists that several people trying to escape from the scene of the attack were also injured.
The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who reacted to the attack in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, expressed sadness at the attack on harmless citizens by the recalcitrant bandits.
However, the governor did not give the actual number of victims of the attack.
The statement read: “The Zamfara State government has already directed security agencies in the state to carry out a full investigation into the incident and report back to the government for action.
READ ALSO: Zamfara governor gives bandits two-month ultimatum to drop weapons
“Meanwhile, the standing committee for the assessment of damages constituted by the state government has been instructed to visit the community to assess the level of damages inflicted on the community.
“People of the affected community in particular and the state in general, are also advised to remain law-abiding and go about their normal businesses”
“May the Almighty Allah continue to guide and assist the people of Zamfara State in overcoming this terrible menace.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Chelsea, Bayern cruise into Champions League quarter-finals
Premier League club, Chelsea cruised past La Liga side Atletico Madrid with a 3-0 aggregate victory in their Champions League...
Onuachu, Onyekuru replace Simon, Kalu in Super Eagles squad for Benin, Lesotho games
Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru have been called up as replacements for two Super Eagles stars that will not be...
Enyimba lose away to Orlando Pirates in Confed Cup group clash
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba fell to a slim defeat against Orlando Pirates in a matchday two clash...
Rohr explains Onuachu snub, Umar’s invitation for Benin, Lesotho games
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has explained why Genk forward Paul Onuachu was snubbed in the 24-man list of players...
Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...
Latest Tech News
Facebook to shut down Watch Party feature three years after launch. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Facebook to shut down Watch...
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...