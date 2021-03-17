Three soldiers, four others reportedly killed in Zamfara bandit attack | Ripples Nigeria

At least three soldiers and four civilians were reportedly killed in a gun duel between troops and armed bandits in Kabasa village in Gusau local government area of Zamfara State on Wednesday.

A resident of the community told journalists that several people trying to escape from the scene of the attack were also injured.

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who reacted to the attack in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, expressed sadness at the attack on harmless citizens by the recalcitrant bandits.

However, the governor did not give the actual number of victims of the attack.

The statement read: “The Zamfara State government has already directed security agencies in the state to carry out a full investigation into the incident and report back to the government for action.

READ ALSO: Zamfara governor gives bandits two-month ultimatum to drop weapons

“Meanwhile, the standing committee for the assessment of damages constituted by the state government has been instructed to visit the community to assess the level of damages inflicted on the community.

“People of the affected community in particular and the state in general, are also advised to remain law-abiding and go about their normal businesses”

“May the Almighty Allah continue to guide and assist the people of Zamfara State in overcoming this terrible menace.”

Join the conversation

Opinions