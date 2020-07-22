Latest Metro

Three storey building collapses in Ebonyi

July 22, 2020
1 feared killed, 4 labourers injured as 2-storey building collapses in Ikoyi
By Ripples Nigeria

A three-storey building, undergoing construction at the Nkaliki area of Abakaliki, in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has collapsed.

The Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala; Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Emegha; Special Assistant to the Governor on Capital Territory, Chinyelu Udoku, and Chairman of Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board (ACTDB) Dr Uche Onwe were at the scene of the incident, after the collapse.

The SSG directed the immediate sealing of the site and demolition of the building, while the Commissioner for Internal Security called for the immediate arrest of the site engineer.

Read also: Fire guts three-storey building in Anambra

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant on Capital Territory ordered the ACTDB to point out the official that approved the erection of the building.

“Investigation into the incident has been launched. All those found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The building is going to be demolished today and evacuated. Every building has a town planner, an Engineer, and a professional builder attached but in the course of construction, these people compromised,” he added.

“This structure wasn’t approved during my time, but we take responsibility for it because the government is a continuum

” We will trace the file to know if it was actually approved for three-story and if it followed the stipulated standard. We will make arrests and prosecute them as soon as possible.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!