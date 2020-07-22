Three storey building collapses in Ebonyi

A three-storey building, undergoing construction at the Nkaliki area of Abakaliki, in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has collapsed.

The Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala; Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Emegha; Special Assistant to the Governor on Capital Territory, Chinyelu Udoku, and Chairman of Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board (ACTDB) Dr Uche Onwe were at the scene of the incident, after the collapse.

The SSG directed the immediate sealing of the site and demolition of the building, while the Commissioner for Internal Security called for the immediate arrest of the site engineer.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant on Capital Territory ordered the ACTDB to point out the official that approved the erection of the building.

“Investigation into the incident has been launched. All those found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The building is going to be demolished today and evacuated. Every building has a town planner, an Engineer, and a professional builder attached but in the course of construction, these people compromised,” he added.

“This structure wasn’t approved during my time, but we take responsibility for it because the government is a continuum

” We will trace the file to know if it was actually approved for three-story and if it followed the stipulated standard. We will make arrests and prosecute them as soon as possible.”

