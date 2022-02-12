Three storey-building collapses in Lagos

A three-storey building collapsed in the Yaba area of Lagos State on Saturday.

The uncompleted building which is located on Akanbi Crescent, Onike, crashed into another structure at about midday on Saturday.

Several construction workers are still trapped under the rubbles.

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other emergency responders have been deployed to the scene for rescue operations.

