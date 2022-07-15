Three suspected armed robbers arrested in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara have arrested three suspected armed robbers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Ilorin, said the suspects were arrested after invading the house of one Mohammed Usman at Oorsha Fulani Camp in Ilorin and dispossessed him of N800,000.

Okasanmi said Usman and his wife were viciously attacked by the suspects who inflicted several matchet cuts on their heads and bodies.

He listed the suspects as – Mohammed Bello, Mohamed Bello and Abubakar Mohammed.

The statement read in part: “The residents of Oorsha Fulani Camp, Ilorin, were awoken by the presence of four armed men at about 0030 hrs of June 30, 2022, and invaded the house of one Mohammed Usman.

“It was however discovered that the victim sold cows worth N800,000 earlier in the day.

“The information filtered to the criminals through one Abubakar Mohammed, a neighbour to the victims.

“This information prompted the armed robbers to carry out the deadly attack on the victims and dispossessed them of the proceeds of the sold cows. After collecting the money, the suspects disappeared into the bush.

“However, discreet investigation into the matter earnestly commenced as directed by the CP, Tuesday Assayomo, with a matching order that the criminals be smoked out and made to face justice.

“The Command’s Tactical teams in conjunction with vigilante and local hunters started a relentless combing of the bushes, and arrested Mohammed Bello, Mohamed Bello and Abubakar Mohammed.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and took the investigators to their armoury where one AK-47 rifle, one cut -to- size locally made pistol and one mask were recovered.”

