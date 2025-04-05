Three transmission towers collapse in windstorm, 165MW load lost as TCN reveals ongoing repairs

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday confirmed the collapse of three high-voltage transmission towers following a windstorm-induced incident along the Ikeja West–Osogbo 330kV line, resulting in the loss of 165 megawatts of electricity.

According to a statement issued by the company’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the incident occurred at approximately 9:22 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2, at a point roughly 14.9 kilometers from the Ikeja West Transmission Substation. The incident coincided with a period of intense rainfall and strong winds.

“A detailed investigation revealed that Tower 528 collapsed after a trailer truck struck conductors that had detached from Tower 527,” Mbah explained. “The impact further compromised the stability of nearby Towers 526 and 524, causing significant structural damage.”

The collapse triggered a power outage affecting key distribution companies, including Ikeja, Eko, and Ibadan DISCOs. However, TCN said it has since rerouted the affected 165MW load through alternative transmission lines to minimize disruption to power consumers.

“Our engineers are currently on-site, working diligently to restore the damaged infrastructure,” the company assured. “TCN remains committed to the swift restoration of normal bulk electricity supply and to upholding the reliability of the national grid.”

While the immediate cause was weather-related, TCN emphasized that the accidental impact by the trailer truck contributed substantially to the severity of the damage.

