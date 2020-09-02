Three WASSCE students in Gombe yet to recover from Covid-19

Nineteen of the 22 students taking the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Gombe who contracted covid-19 have recovered from it.

Gombe state epidemiologist, Bile Nuhu disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday.

“We are left with three now. We look forward to screening all the students running into 10,000. For now only students in the final year and exiting classes are the ones in school,” he said.

Nuhu explained that the government had set up isolation spaces across 16 out of the 20 boarding schools in the state to handle mild cases of the disease while the state isolation centres will look into the severe ones.

“Out of the 20 boarding schools in Gombe state, we used the checklist that looks at the structures on the ground and the components in the structures that are ideal that can serve as isolation spaces for just mild cases not severe cases. Severe cases have to go to isolation centres,” he said.

“So we have established 16 isolation spaces out of twenty 20 boarding schools because the remaining four didn’t meet up with the criteria for school isolation spaces.

He added that “We looking at how to upgrade the other four that have not been able to meet the criteria, both the ministries of health and education are collaborating to see how the basic minimum criteria needed for establishment of school isolation spaces are attained.”

