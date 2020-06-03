Three-year-old child tests positive for COVID-19 in Imo

The Chairman of the Imo State Task Force Team on COVID-19, Prof. Maurice Iwu, said on Wednesday a three-year-old had tested positive for the virus in Owerri, the state capital.

He also told journalists at a media briefing that seven active cases were isolated at the Federal Medical Centre in the state capital.

According to him, a family of six that comprised the father and three of his children including the three-year-old, tested positive for COVID-19.

However, one of the children tested negative for the virus.

The ex-chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the child would be preferentially isolated.

Iwu told journalists that the team had last month tested 96 travellers intercepted by the security agents with 42 of them testing positive for COVID-19.

