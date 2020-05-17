Three-year-old COVID-19 patient, one other recover in Enugu

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu, said on Sunday a three-year-old COVID-19 patient had recovered after testing negative for the disease in the state.

Ikechukwu, who revealed this in a statement in Enugu, said the child was one of two patients in the treatment and isolation centre in the state who tested negative for COVID-19.

He said that the second case was a 13-year-old patient.

The commissioner added that the duo were part of the 10 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the state.

According to him, the state government was assessing the possibility of discharging them from the isolation centre in Enugu.

“The two cases are the three-year-old and 13-year old contacts of the 3rd COVID-19 case in the state,” he said.

READ ALSO: 338 new cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 5959; deaths rise to 182

Ikechukwu disclosed that the staff of the state Ministry of Health had continued to work tirelessly to identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 cases in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions