Three-year-old kidnapped Islamiyya pupil dies in captivity | Ripples Nigeria

A three-year-old pupil who was kidnapped alongside 156 others by bandits from the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, in Rafi local government area of Niger State, has been reported dead.

The body of the infant was said to have been discovered on Sunday where it was dumped a few kilometres from Tegina town a few days after the abduction.

Leadership reports that a resident of the community who gave his name as Tanki Zegi, confirmed the death of the child, and said the kid may have died due to the trauma of the gunshots by the bandits who were shooting sporadically while leading the victims out of the community.

Zegi who accused the government of neglecting the people in their time of distress, said they have felt little or no impact from the state government since the children were abducted.

“One of the children the bandits took but later left behind, a few kilometres from Tegina, because he was just about three years old died due to the trauma. He was feverish and later died because of the fear of guns he saw.

“We have been begging the government to come to our aid but we have been abandoned.”

