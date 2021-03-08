Three years after, Leah Sharibu's parents remind Buhari of pledge to rescue daughter | Ripples Nigeria

The parents of Leah Sharibu have urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to fulfill his promise to secure her freedom.

This call is coming three years after her abduction by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to them, two years after the telephone conversation in which he promised them that their daughter would soon be released because negotiations were going on, nothing had changed.

Leah’s parents, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu, expressed their disappointment in a statement on Sunday, March 7, issued by the Executive Director of LEAH Foundation, Dr. Gloria Puldu.

They said the entire world and indeed, the international community was waiting for Buhari to fulfill that promise.

The document was titled, ‘Open Letter to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.’

Leah Sharibu was one of the 110 female students of the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, who were abducted on February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists.

While others were released by the terrorists following negotiations, Leah, then 14 years, is still being held captive because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

The statement reads, “Sir, with deep pains in our hearts but gratitude to God Almighty who commands us to be grateful in every situation, we write this open letter to you concerning our daughter, Leah Sharibu, who as you well know is still in captivity in the hands of Boko Haram.

“February 19, 2021, marked three years that she was abducted alongside her secondary school mates whom you were able to secure their release on March 21, 2018, barely one month after their abduction.

“Mr. President, you have promised me on the phone that my daughter will soon be released because negotiations are going on and not long, Leah will be returned home. But it has been over two years since you made that promise and Leah is now three years in captivity.

“Sir, we plead with you to put yourself in our position and assume that Leah is your daughter. How would you feel knowing that she is in captivity just because she was courageous to refuse to renounce her faith?”

