Three years after, Leah Sharibu's parents remind Buhari of pledge to rescue daughter | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Three years after, Leah Sharibu’s parents remind Buhari of pledge to rescue daughter
The parents of Leah Sharibu have urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to fulfill his promise to secure her freedom.
This call is coming three years after her abduction by Boko Haram insurgents.
According to them, two years after the telephone conversation in which he promised them that their daughter would soon be released because negotiations were going on, nothing had changed.
Leah’s parents, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu, expressed their disappointment in a statement on Sunday, March 7, issued by the Executive Director of LEAH Foundation, Dr. Gloria Puldu.
They said the entire world and indeed, the international community was waiting for Buhari to fulfill that promise.
The document was titled, ‘Open Letter to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.’
Leah Sharibu was one of the 110 female students of the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, who were abducted on February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists.
While others were released by the terrorists following negotiations, Leah, then 14 years, is still being held captive because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.
Read also: Govt should rescue my daughter like the Kankara schoolboys –Leah Sharibu’s father
The statement reads, “Sir, with deep pains in our hearts but gratitude to God Almighty who commands us to be grateful in every situation, we write this open letter to you concerning our daughter, Leah Sharibu, who as you well know is still in captivity in the hands of Boko Haram.
“February 19, 2021, marked three years that she was abducted alongside her secondary school mates whom you were able to secure their release on March 21, 2018, barely one month after their abduction.
“Mr. President, you have promised me on the phone that my daughter will soon be released because negotiations are going on and not long, Leah will be returned home. But it has been over two years since you made that promise and Leah is now three years in captivity.
“Sir, we plead with you to put yourself in our position and assume that Leah is your daughter. How would you feel knowing that she is in captivity just because she was courageous to refuse to renounce her faith?”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Newly-elected Barca president Laporta hopes Messi will stay after partaking in election
Joan Laporta has been named as Barcelona president for a second time after winning the club’s election on Sunday. The...
Osimhen ends goal drought in Napoli’s big win over Bologna
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has ended a four-month goal drought after he scored for Napoli in their 3-1 victory...
Suarez, Benzema score as Madrid derby ends in draw
Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema were on target for their respective sides as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1...
Man City’s 21-game winning run ended in derby; Liverpool suffer sixth straight home loss
Manchester City saw their 21-game winning run ended by city rivals, Manchester United following a 2-0 defeat in the Premier...
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers win Scottish Premiership title for first time in 10yrs
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped Rangers emerge champions of the Scottish Premiership after Celtic...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...