Through Executive Order No 10, Buhari has stopped governors from parading as emperors —Pro-Buhari Group

The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), South East zone, on Sunday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Executive Order 10, 2020, granting financial autonomy to state legislature and judiciary.

The BSO said in a statement issued by its Chairman and Secretary, Stanley Ohajuruka and Godwin Onwusi, respectively, the move would stop state governors from parading themselves as emperors.

It added that the Executive Order 10 was a repeal of emperorship and implementation of the doctrine of separation of powers at the state level.

The president had on May 20 signed the Executive Order granting financial autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary.

The pro-Buhari group noted that the toga governors wore, beclouded them from adherence to the fine tenets of separation of powers, hence non-implementation of financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary as enshrined in the Constitution.

It said: “To BSO, Executive Order 10, 2020 has set the stage to repeal the emperorship be toga which most of the governors are wearing and which is unknown to our constitution and which beclouded them from optimal performance and adherence to the fine tenets of Separation of Powers.

“Please note that a cursory genuine assessment of democracy at the state level gazettes that of rubber stamp legislatures and tepid state judiciary. This dampens development, creates insecurity, gross unemployment, and paralysis of the local council. Is that what we want?”

“It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in the exercise of the powers vested in him as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Section 5 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), signed Executive Order 10, 2020 on May 20, 2020. The order extends to the execution and maintenance of the Constitution, laws made by the National Assembly( including but not limited to Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which guarantees financial autonomy of the state legislature and the state judiciary.”

The BSO dismissed the opposition of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to the order, especially Section7(b) which mandates the Accountant General of the Federation to take appropriate action to enforce compliance with the provisions of the order.

