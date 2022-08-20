Metro
Thugs attack convoy carrying Gov Oyetola’s wife
Some suspected thugs on Friday evening launched an attack on the convoy of vehicles bearing the First Lady of Osun State, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, in Owode Ede.
Ede is the home town of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect of the state. Kafayat is the wife of Governor Gboyega Oyetola who lost the gubernatorial seat to Adeleke in the recently conducted governorship election in the state.
The attack came about two weeks after a list was circulated online that some leading government officials would allegedly be attacked.
A reliable source told Ripples Nigeria that the attack started when security officers attached to Oyetola’s wife tried to clear the traffic around Owode Ede to allow for passage of road users.
Defeat in Osun guber election a temporary setback for APC – Gov Oyetola
However, some thugs were said to have thrown stones at the convoy, thus causing damages to the vehicles, which led to the injury of some security operatives in the convoy.
When reached, Iluyomade Oluwatumise, an aide of the governor’s wife, confirmed the incident to Ripples Nigeria, adding that no life was lost in the incident.
Oluwatunmise equally stated that some security personnel attached to the convoy sustained various degrees of injuries.
By Mohammed Oluwatimileyin Taoheed
