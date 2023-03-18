Thugs attack, injure 16 INEC ad hoc staff in Anambra

Thugs, on Saturday, attacked and injured over 16 ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and destroyed electoral materials including ballot boxes, at Odoakpu Ward 7 in Onitsha South Local Government Area Anambra State during the House of Assembly Election.

According to reports, five INEC adhoc staff were seriously wounded in the attack, while over ten sustained minor injuries.

The thugs were said to have moved from one pooling unit to another in Ward 7 and other Wards in Onitsha South L.G.A.

The INEC adhoc staff were attacked when hoodlums invaded the voting Units. They reportedly carted away some ballot boxes, destroyed them and scattered other voting materials being used for the election.

The voting units invaded by the thugs included Nnewi Street, Margret Street and Metu Memorial Secondary School Onitsha South.

One of the injured INEC ad hoc staff, Mrs Amaka Ozoha, while narrating her ordeal, said the hoodlums barged into the voting units chanting “APGA or no other party” and other pro APGA songs, started kicking and beating everybody in sight with sticks and other dangerous weapons.

“We were surprised about the attack and their reason, all we know is that election was going on peacefully before they invaded the voting units and started beating us and destroying the materials while carting away ballot boxes”, Mrs Uzoha said.

