Thugs attack Makinde’s campaign train in Oyo

Suspected thugs on Wednesday attacked the campaign train of Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

The Special Assistant on Print Media to the Governor, Moses Alao, confirmed the incident in a statement in Ibadan.

He said Makinde, who is seeking a second term in office, had addressed a crowd at the Igangan town hall and was on his way to Tapa when the incident happened.

Alao added that the governor’s convoy ran into a roadblock where the thugs requested money, and later pelted the convoy with sticks and shot at the vehicles.

Makinde is one of the five aggrieved governors who had stayed away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign over the party’s retention of Iyorchia Ayu, as chairman.

The statement read: “The attacks were premeditated and orchestrated by some opposition elements who hired street urchins to waylay the convoy of the governor.

“This is with a view to giving the governor a bad image among the teeming population of Oyo state people.

“The unprovoked attacks were reprehensible, especially as the people of the state already know Makinde as a man of peace.

“As it has become the custom of the governor to acknowledge the cheers and love of the people and in turn distribute souvenirs wherever he went to campaign, Governor Makinde stood in an open-roof SUV while other members of the entourage were in his tow.

“Toward the exit of the town was a roadblock, which we now know was mounted by the thugs to halt the flow of traffic so that they would be able to perpetrate their dastardly act.

“Some group of boys started demanding money instead of the souvenirs being shared by the governor. Before anyone could say Jack Robinson, they started hauling stones, while some went in search of big sticks with which they were smashing vehicles indiscriminately.

“The urchins went directly after the SUV of Chief Tegbe, which showed a clearly premeditated motive, while others kept attacking other vehicles coming behind the governor.

“At some points, the hoodlums graduated from hurling stones by bringing out guns and shooting at vehicles in the convoy.

“We are sure that the same hoodlums went into the streets of Igangan to commit the wanton arson and destruction.

“While we sympathise with the families of individuals affected by the crisis, it is important to point out that Governor Makinde is a man of peace and he has made it clear that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Oyo State indigene.”

