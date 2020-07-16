Thugs invade Bauchi NUJ Secretariat, disrupt APC press conference

Persons suspected to be political thugs have stormed the secretariat of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Bauchi state during a press conference being held by a faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in that state.
The thugs invaded the NUJ Secretariat located on the Ahmadu Bello Way in the state capital on Thursday.
More details soon…
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- The Pandemic Of Racism In America - July 16, 2020
- Delta PDP suspends former deputy speaker for three months - July 16, 2020
- Buhari and national assembly, scrap this bureau of corruption called NDDC - July 16, 2020