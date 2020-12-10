Thugs invade Ogun Assembly, steal mace

Suspected hoodlums on Thursday burgled the office of the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and carted away the mace.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the unknown hoodlums broke into the speaker’s office overnight and stole the mace which is the symbol of authority of the legislature.

The spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the theft of the mace.

A similar event had played out in April 2018 in the National Assembly as armed thugs stormed the Senate and went away with the mace.

The incident happened following the suspension of a senator, Ovie Omo-Agege who is the current Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate.

