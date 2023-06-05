Metro
Thugs invade venue of election tribunal, beat Ogun PDP governorship aspirant
A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP}, Segun Showunmi, was on Monday beaten by political thugs, who welded sticks, as the Election Petition Tribunal began its sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital.
The inaugural sitting of the tribunal began amid tension and watertight security, as it heard the petition filed by the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, against Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Though the road leading to the venue, Magistrates’ Court, Isabo, was condoned off by a combined team of security operatives, however, the thugs in large number were there to support their political parties.
The thugs were seen holding canes as a clash broke out between supporters of two major political parties, the APC and the PDP.
It took the intervention of fully armed security operatives, comprising the police, DSS and Civil Defense to disperse the thugs before peace could be restored.
Showunmi, who arrived at the Court’s gate when the fierce-looking thugs were around, tried introducing himself to the security agents manning the gate when the thugs descended on him with sticks.
He, however, escaped by the whiskers, just as some political party supporters were also beaten in the ensuing violence.
