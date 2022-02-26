Thugs kidnap INEC staff in Imo by-election

Suspected political thugs on Saturday kidnapped some ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the Ngor Okpala State Constituency by-election in the state.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Prof. Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, disclosed this to journalists shortly after the election in Owerri.

He said the kidnapped staff were moved to an unknown destination and forced to thumbprint on the ballot papers

He, however, added that the ballot papers would be rejected by the commission.

Ezeonu said: “We have received the report of violence of election and disruption of polls on some polling units and attacks on our personnel. So far no casualty has been reported.

“Security men have been up and doing to rescue some of our staff trapped in the violence. We remain grateful to them and pray for them to succeed in the work they are doing.

“We have noticed with great worries an abduction of some of our Ad-hoc staff with the election materials towards the end of the polls. While the earlier violence started with the snatching of election materials it ended with the abduction of our staff, ballot papers and materials.

“ Some of our abducted Adhoc staff were blindfolded and taken to an unknown destination where they were compelled to thump print the ballot papers.”

