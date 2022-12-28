Thugs kill PDP member in Oyo

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Mudashiru Baraka, has been killed by rival political thugs in the state.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Akeem Olatunji, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said Baraka was murdered in cold blood at his family house in Oyo town on Wednesday.

He said Baraka, who was a PDP grassroots mobiliser in the town, was macheted to death by his attackers.

The PDP spokesman added that the case had been reported at Durbar Police Station in Oyo.

