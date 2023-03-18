Metro
Thugs patrol Lagos streets as fears mount over voters’ intimidation (Video)
Fears amongst the populace over voter’s intimidation continue to ripple across Lagos State in the wake of a statement attributed to Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, chairman of the Lagos parks and garages management.
In the aftermath, thugs were videoed patrolling the streets of Lagos, despite assurances by the state police regarding investigating the situation.
Thugs seen walking across streets in Lagos on the morning of gubernatorial election, threatening voters that won’t vote APC to stay indoors.Click to see video
In a video shared on twitter, the thugs were heard threatening residents to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or stay away from the polling booths.
READ ALSO:OGUN: Thugs arrested with axe and charms in yet-to-commence APC rally in Ogun
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the threats issued by MC Oluomo, against Igbos in the state ahead of the governorship election.
Force spokesman, Adejobi Olumuyiwa, described the threat by MC Oluomo against Igbos as a joke.
Featuring on Channels Television, Olumuyiwa assured that the Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into MC Oluomo’s inciting comments.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...