Thugs patrol Lagos streets as fears mount over voters’ intimidation (Video)

Fears amongst the populace over voter’s intimidation continue to ripple across Lagos State in the wake of a statement attributed to Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, chairman of the Lagos parks and garages management.

In the aftermath, thugs were videoed patrolling the streets of Lagos, despite assurances by the state police regarding investigating the situation.

Thugs seen walking across streets in Lagos on the morning of gubernatorial election, threatening voters that won’t vote APC to stay indoors.Click to see video

In a video shared on twitter, the thugs were heard threatening residents to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or stay away from the polling booths.

READ ALSO:OGUN: Thugs arrested with axe and charms in yet-to-commence APC rally in Ogun

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the threats issued by MC Oluomo, against Igbos in the state ahead of the governorship election.

Force spokesman, Adejobi Olumuyiwa, described the threat by MC Oluomo against Igbos as a joke.

Featuring on Channels Television, Olumuyiwa assured that the Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into MC Oluomo’s inciting comments.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now