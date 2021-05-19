Thugs reportedly besiege NLC Kaduna office as strike rages | Ripples Nigeria

The ongoing face-off between the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Kaduna State Government continues to snowball as over 100 armed thugs have reportedly invaded the premises of the congress in the State.

Ripples Nigeria learned that the thugs stormed the premises on Wednesday morning to further disrupt labour protests in the state.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, also confirmed the incident.

According to him, some residents supporting the state government stormed the premises to interrupt the ongoing protest.

“We have been able to arrest some of them and investigation is ongoing to that effect,” the PPRO added.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that labour union leaders and members protesting in Kaduna State, were attacked on Tuesday by armed thugs, leading to the suspension of the day’s procession.

The thugs, who were armed with knives, sticks, and stones attacked the peaceful protesters at NEPA roundabout, Kaduna, but the police and other security operatives deployed to protect the protesters dispersed the thugs and arrested some of them.

One of the protesters (name withheld), who spoke to reporters, described the development as “very unfortunate”, noting that although no one was injured, they were forced to suspend the peaceful procession for the day.

“We were at NEPA roundabout and about to be addressed by our chairman when the heavily armed thugs in their numbers arrived and began to wield knives and sticks while others throw stones at us.

“We were lucky security personnel were with us, who engaged the thugs and manage to disperse them and arrest some of them,” he said.

By Mayowa Oladeji.

