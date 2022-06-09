Thugs reportedly disrupt voters registration exercise in Alaba, Lagos(VIDEO)

Thugs on Thursday reportedly disrupted the ongoing voter registration exercise at Igbede near Alaba market in Ojo local government area of Lagos State.

In a video that surfaced on social media, thugs stormed the area in large numbers and attempted to take away the only voters’ registration machine at the center but were overpowered by the crowd.

Some residents of the area sustained injury in the fracas.

One of the residents was heard saying: “Look at what is happening here. Alaba people did not go to the market today because they wanted to get the PVC and vote.

“But thugs did not allow them to get the PVC. They are stoning them. Look at my brother, he has sustained an injury. This is too much.”

