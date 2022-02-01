Thugs vandalise Atiku’s campaign office, burn PDP secretariat in Gombe

Vandals have reportedly burnt the Secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State.

The vandals, suspected to be political thugs also made attempts to burn down the campaign office of Presidential hopeful and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, after they had vandalised the office.

The campaign office, which is situated near Investment Quarters, about eight kilometres away from the Gombe metropolis, had its windows broken, while other items like Air Conditioners were reportedly carted away.

The PDP secretariat, which is located along Bauchi road, was reportedly invaded and set ablaze around 1:30am on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Bode George hints at PDP dumping zoning policy

The fire was however put out by Fire fighters, with assistance from men of the Nigerian Police Force

Addressing newsmen on the issues, PDP Chairman in the state, General Audu Kwaskebe (Rtd), accused Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Kawu Lero, of spearheading the burning of the secretariat.

He said they had written a petition to the state police command for appropriate action.

However, the state PRO of the APC, Mr Moses Kyari, countered the allegation, saying that it was PDP members that set their office on fire, “due to internal crisis over control of the party structure.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now