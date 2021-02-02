TI corruption perception index part of 2023 campaign

The Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Dr Salihu Lukman on Tuesday said the 2021 Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) report about Nigeria was part of the 2023 political campaign.

According to him, the report presents a disturbing picture of the state of the anti-corruption war, which should be a thing of concern to all well-meaning Nigerians.

Lukman, who heads the secretariat of Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said: “If one is to interpret the Nigeria CPI 2020 report, the conclusion is that the current government of APC under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has lost the fight against corruption.

“For us to be able to fight against corruption, based on the ‘perception by Nigerian businesses and country experts’, there has to be a change of government. This is the underlying narrative in the CPI report.

“It is basically more of a political campaign for 2023. Nigerians, including local leaders of civil society groups and their international partners, are free to make their political choices and decisions.

“But they should be transparent about it. It mustn’t be a case of shadowboxing Nigerian citizens and forcing them to kowtow to political choices fraudulently contrived because Nigerian citizens are committed to the fight against corruption.”

