TI report confirmed our claim that corruption has worsened under Buhari —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the Transparent International’s Corruption Index report on Nigeria has further validated its position that corruption has worsened under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described as a national embarrassment that under an administration hailed by the “African Union as Anti-Corruption Champion and whose government boasts of zero-tolerance for corruption, our nation now ranks as fourth most corrupt country in West African and one of the most corrupt nations of the world.

The party said: “The TI report, which shows our country dropping to a malodorous 26, from the already disapproving 27 points it maintained since 2017, had further exposed the Buhari administration and the APC as merely posturing as saints and hounding innocent Nigerians with fake anti-corruption war, while engaged in unprecedented looting of our national resources.

“It indeed speaks volume that the Buhari administration and the APC that came into power in 2015 on an anti-corruption mantra, has ended up becoming the most corrupt in the history of our dear nation.

“The fact that the APC and its government, with their numerous megaphones, have remained silent over the report is also very revealing.

“By this TI report, Nigerians are no longer in doubt as to why our nation has been plagued with worsening economic hardship, poverty and hunger, dilapidated infrastructure and devastating retrogression in critical sectors such as health, power, education, transport, agriculture among others in the last four years while APC leaders, their families, and cronies, gloat in affluence to the chagrin of Nigerians.

“Nigerians can recall that our party has since been challenging Buhari Presidency and the APC to come clean, account for the over N14 trillion allegedly stolen by APC leaders from government coffers in the last four years.

“This includes the stolen N9 trillion detailed in the NNPC leaked memo; the N1.1 trillion worth of crude allegedly stolen by certain APC leaders using 18 unregistered vessels; the over N1.4 trillion stolen from shady oil subsidy deals as well as monies stolen from sensitive government agencies including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) among others.”

