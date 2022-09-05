Sports
Tiafoe hands first Grand Slam defeat of 2022 to Nadal
American Frances Tiafoe defeated Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the US Open.
Tiafoe secured a 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 win over four-time champion Nadal in New York on Monday night.
The defeat was the first Grand Slam loss of 2022 for Nadal, and it ended his bid for a record-extending 23rd major singles title.
Read Also: Injury forces Nadal to withdraw from Wimbledon semifinal
Nadal’s defeat means that Marin Cilic, who won the US Open title in 2014, is the only Grand Slam singles winner left in the men’s draw.
Tiafoe will now face Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.
“I am not thinking about my next match now. I’m just happy I won in front of my mum, my dad, my girlfriend and my team and to have them see what I did today,” Tiafoe told the crowd after his victory.
