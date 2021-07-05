International
Tigray rebels roll out conditions for peace talks with Ethiopian govt
The leadership of the Tigray rebel group in Ethiopia’s conflict ridden region has demanded a full withdrawal of Eritrean troops and the fighters of the neighbouring Ethiopian state of Amhara before it can engage in any talks with the federal government about a ceasefire.
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), in a statement on Sunday, said they will only call a truce when their demands are fully met.
Sunday’s statement said the TPLF would accept a ceasefire in principle if there were ironclad guarantees of no further invasions, but a series of other conditions would need to be met before any agreement could be formalised.
Read also: Heavy fighting breaks out in Ethiopia’s Tigray region
“Invading forces from Amhara and Eritrea must withdraw from Tigray and return to their pre-war territories,” it said.
Other conditions from the rebel authorities include “procedures” to hold Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki to account for “the damage they have caused”, as well as the creation by the United Nations of an independent investigation body to probe the “horrific crimes” carried out during the conflict.
Other conditions are humanitarian, including the distribution of aid and the safe return to Tigray of displaced people.
By Isaac Dachen
