Tijani wins gold in powerlifting – Nigeria’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

2 hours ago

Team Nigeria have won their first medal at the ongoing rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympics after Latifat Tijani won gold in the women’s powerlifting on Thursday.

Competing in the -45kg, Tijani lifted 107kg to better her silver medal at the Rio 2017 games.

China’s Zhe Cui finished second with a lift of 102kg while Justyna Kosdryk was third after lifting 101kg.

Read Also: Tokyo Paralympics: Nigeria’s special athletes will make us proud -Sports Minister

Tijani attempted to set a new Paralympics Record on her 4th attempt, trying to lift 117kg but failed to do so.

Her best lift of 107kg is a little short of the Personal Record of 108kg set by China’s Dandan Hu in 2016.

Earlier on Thursday, Yakubu Adesokan missed out on a podium placement in men’s -49kg finishing 4th with his best lift of 155kg.

The bronze winner was Azerbaijan’s Parvin Mammadov who lifted 156kg.

