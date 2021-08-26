Tijani wins gold in powerlifting – Nigeria’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Team Nigeria have won their first medal at the ongoing rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympics after Latifat Tijani won gold in the women’s powerlifting on Thursday.

Competing in the -45kg, Tijani lifted 107kg to better her silver medal at the Rio 2017 games.

China’s Zhe Cui finished second with a lift of 102kg while Justyna Kosdryk was third after lifting 101kg.

Read Also: Tokyo Paralympics: Nigeria’s special athletes will make us proud -Sports Minister

Tijani attempted to set a new Paralympics Record on her 4th attempt, trying to lift 117kg but failed to do so.

Her best lift of 107kg is a little short of the Personal Record of 108kg set by China’s Dandan Hu in 2016.

Earlier on Thursday, Yakubu Adesokan missed out on a podium placement in men’s -49kg finishing 4th with his best lift of 155kg.

The bronze winner was Azerbaijan’s Parvin Mammadov who lifted 156kg.

Join the conversation

Opinions