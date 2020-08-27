Tik Tok CEO, Mayer resigns after four months, amid tension with Trump

Kevin Mayer, the chief executive of the Chinese-owned video app, TikTok, resigned on Wednesday.

Mayer’s resignation is coming after an unending tension from U.S President Donald Trump over its ties to China.

TikTok is a Chinese-owned short video app. The Trump administration has placed an impending ban on the app which will take effect from mid September.

Read also: LATEST TECH NEWS: Twitter emerges as new bidder for TikTok. 4 other things and a trivia you need to know today, August 10, 2020

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” Mayer wrote in the email to the employees.

The former Disney Executive, who joined TikTok in May added “Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.

“I understand that the role that I signed up for — including running TikTok globally — will look very different as a result of the US administration’s action to push for a sell-off of the US business.”

In reaction to the development, TikTok said “We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well.”

Join the conversation

Opinions