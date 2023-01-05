TikTok launches feature to restrict adult content. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. TikTok launches feature to restrict adult content

Social media platform, TikTok, has rolled out a new feature where creators can restrict videos to adult viewers.

The mini-video sharing platform made the announcement in a blogpost seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

The audience control feature will give creators the ability to restrict their videos to adult viewers, according to the post.

The new feature will serve as a tool for producers to shield kids from content that may be uninteresting to them or targeted toward an adult audience.

TikTok, in the blogpost, wrote: “To be clear: our policies still fully apply to creators who use this feature, and we will remove content which contains nudity and other violations of our Community Guidelines.”

Tech Trivia: A large number of computers running related scripts is called what?

A. Roboweb

B. Codecluster

C. Botnet

D. Macromesh

Answer: see end of post

2. Halo debuts SleepSure wearable to monitor infants

Halo debuted a baby wearable, SleepSure, to monitor sleep in children below 1 years old.

Read also:Proptech startup, AtarCloud, secures $1.3m Seed Round. 2 other stories and a trivia

Halo CEO, Doug Gillespie, made the unveiling on Thursday at a preview event at CES in Las Vegas.

Doug claimed SleepSure could track four measurements in real-time: heart rate, rollover, skin temperature, and movement.

“Our deep expertise in the sleep category has allowed us to really understand parents’ everyday struggles when it comes to helping their baby sleep,” says Doug.

According to the company, it is the first smart monitor that lets parents personalize alerts to give the most useful information as their baby progresses through different developmental stages.

3. REM People secures $12m from US-based Ethos Asset Management

Tech startup, REM People, has secured $12m through a partnership with US-based Ethos Asset Management.

This was confirmed in a statement from Bulent Peker, REM People Co-Founder and CEO, on Thursday.

Founded in 2015, REM People claims it provides AI-based technology and business intelligence tools to create actionable insights for all user levels.

Ethos Asset Management is a USA-based project finance and investment company.

“I’m also delighted that this investment is only the first leg of a long-term global partnership and expect to announce further investment rounds in the coming months,” Peker stated.

REM said that the fund would be used to reward staff and grow the company’s global network to 24 offices.

Trivia Answer: Botnet

A botnet is a group of computers controlled by a single source and run related software programs and scripts.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now