TikTok partners ThinkWifi to launch ‘TikTok Wifi’ hotspots. 2 other stories and trivia

This line-up of stories will help you to discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. TikTok partners ThinkWifi to launch ‘TikTok Wifi’ hotspots

Popular social media platform, TikTok, has announced a partnership with a South African wifi service provider, ThinkWifi, for launching of free WiFi hotspots across South Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer of ThinkWiFi, Janine Rebelo, confirmed the partnership in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

According to him, the TikTok Wifi hotspot pilot is expected to run for six months.

ThinkWifi, a Cape Town-based Wifi company, connects the people by using Free and Uncapped Wifi internet.

He said: “We are excited to be making a contribution to one of the most important needs of our people today.

“Opportunities on the internet for our youth are endless but many South Africans do not have access to digital hardware, digital literacy skills, and internet connectivity.”

READ ALSO: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the partnership is set to pilot 50 free WiFi hotspots spread across Soweto, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha as well as Bushbuckridge in South Africa.

Tech Trivia: A browser connecting to a web server is an example of what model?

A. Cloud computing model

B. Deployment model

C. Client-server model

D. OSI model

Answer: see end of post

2. South African e-health startup, BusyMed, secures undisclosed funding from E4E Africa

BusyMed, a South African e-health startup, has secured undisclosed funding from Entrepreneurs for Entrepreneurs Africa (E4E Africa) to fund its expansion plans.

BusyMed’s Managing Director, Mpathi Jezile, confirmed the fundraising in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

E4E Africa is an entrepreneur-centric VC fund led by experienced entrepreneurs, aligned mentors and investors.

BusyMed connects consumers directly to pharmacies via a digital platform, giving them access to online consultations.

Mpathi, who spoke on the development, said: “Raising capital in South Africa is not easy but the fact that we have been able to raise it on multiple occasions highlights the opportunity that the e-health market offers locally.”

3. UK’s Fly Now Pay Later partners receeve to scale venture

The United Kingdom-based Fly-Now-Pay-Later has entered into a partnership with receeve to scale venture and intensify customer engagement plans.

Receeve confirmed the partnership in a statement posted on its website on Friday.

Receeve bills itself as a fully customisable and all-in-one platform for collections and recovery.

Fly Now Pay Later is a BNPL category leader developed exclusively for the travel industry.

Enrico di San Marzano, Jasper Dykes, and Stuart Jeffrey cofounded Fly Now Pay Later in 2015.

“As Fly Now Pay Later continues to expand internationally, we aspire to provide an enhanced payment recovery experience to our customers.

“Both our team and our customers will benefit from receeve’s maximum flexibility and control,” the CEO of Fly Now Pay Later, Jasper Dykes, stated.

The partnership is expected to drive innovation in its collections and recover customer engagement.

Trivia Answer: Client-Server Model

The client-server model describes how a server provides resources and services to one or more clients.

Examples of servers include web servers, mail servers, and file servers. Each of these servers provides resources to client devices, such as desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now