TikTok says it has fixed four security bugs that will prevent hijack of user accounts

September 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Short video streaming platform, TikTok, has reportedly announced fixing four security bugs in its Android app.

According to the social media platform, the debugging was carried out to avert possibilities of hijack of user accounts.

The development comes on the heels of a discovery made by app security startup Oversecured, which earlier noted that these vulnerabilities from the bugs could allow a malicious app on the same device to steal sensitive files.

Speaking on the need to prevent this itch from occurring, TikTok stated that the malicious app could inject malicious files into the TikTok app.

In an interview with the press, Sergey Toshin, founder of Oversecured, further revealed that the malicious app could also hijack TikTok’s app permissions.

While warning the public about this malicious act, Sergey noted that the development can allow the app access the Android device’s camera, microphone, and the private data on the device, like photos and videos.

TikTok has, however, assured the public that its team constantly reinforce its developers to resolve technical issues in a bid to serve better.
He said: “As part of our ongoing efforts to build the safest and most secure platform in the industry, we constantly work with third parties to find and fix bugs.”

Opinions

