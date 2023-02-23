TikTok to debut app in Mercedes-Benz. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. TikTok to debut app in Mercedes-Benz

Teen sensation social networking app, TikTok, is set to debut in automobiles, starting with Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, noted that the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class will hit the market in the fall of 2023 as the first vehicle to incorporate the app feature.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the Mercedes E-Class is getting more apps than just TikTok.

“When we choose all these different apps, we go market by market or region by region.

“We look at what is the most used — music or film [and] so on — and we tried to go down that list,” Källenius explained.

Källenius added that to make it simpler to include third-party apps into the infotainment system, Mercedes developed a new software architecture.

Also, it includes a brand-new app store that can be accessed via the Mercedes me app.

Tech Trivia: Which occupation focuses most closely on SERPs?

A. CAD designer

B. SEO specialist

C. Audio producer

D. Digital photographer

Answer: see end of post

2. Egypt’s Hollydesk secures $1 million venture debt

Hollydesk, an expense management platform, has secured $1 million in venture loan investment to help Egyptian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) manage and track their daily spending.

Mahmoud Moussa, CEO of Hollydesk, confirmed the funding in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

Read also:Ride-hailing company, Bolt, raises $530m in Africa. 2 other stories and a trivia

The Egyptian startup offers a set of tools that helps businesses keep track of and manage expenses, automate approval processes, and provide reports to examine spending trends.

Founded in 2020 by Mahmoud Moussa, Hollydesk has helped hundreds of companies save time, reduce fraud, and manage their expenses.

“Our mission is to help small and medium-sized businesses focus on what they do best by streamlining their expense management processes. With this new funding, we can expand our reach and help even more companies across Egypt,” said Moussa.

The funding according to Moussa would be used to expand Hollydesk’s offerings and reach more companies needing efficient expense management solutions.

3. Digital asset protection company, Coincover, announces partnership with Cobo

A digital asset protection company, Coincover, announced a new partnership with Cobo on Thursday.

Cobo, which bills itself as the largest digital asset custodian and blockchain infrastructure provider in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, may be on the lead in the industry.

Dr. Changhao Jiang, Co-Founder & CTO at Cobo, confirmed the partnership in a statement where he claimed the partnership would take digital asset infrastructure to the next level.

Under the partnership, all of Cobo’s clients, including asset managers and exchanges, have access to the industry’s best protection against catastrophes like hacking, downtime, or human error-related losses.

“We are the first major infrastructure provider in Asia to partner with Coincover, meaning we are ahead of the curve on protection and are uniquely positioned to provide the most secure crypto wallets to financial institutions across Asia, and beyond,” claimed Jiang.

This news comes shortly after Coincover’s recent successful $30 million funding round.

Trivia Answer: SEO Specialist

Since webmasters typically want their sites to rank high on relevant SERPs, various search engine optimization SEO techniques can be used to try and improve the ranking of pages on SERPs.

A SERP is the page that you see after you perform a search using a search engine.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now