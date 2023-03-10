TikTok wins US trademark lawsuit over Stitch. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. TikTok wins US trademark lawsuit over Stitch

Bytedance-owned TikTok convinced a federal jury in Los Angeles that its Stitch function does not infringe upon the trademark rights of British video editing company Stitch Editing Ltd.

A Stitch spokesperson, while confirming the development, expressed disappointment with the verdict in a statement on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Stitch Editing had requested $116 million in damages.

The usage of “Stitch” by TikTok, according to Stitch Editing, threatened to drown out its brand and gave customers the false idea that the two businesses are related.

According to TikTok, Stitch Editing does not have a “global monopoly on use of the phrase ‘Stitch’ to refer to the method of merging video segments together” despite having a trademark on its name.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is a multimedia framework developed by Apple?

A. MPEG

B. DirectX

C. QuickTime

D. After Effects

Answer: see end of post

2. Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta working on decentralized text-based app

Mark Zuckerberg-owned tech company, Meta, has announced working on a decentralized text-based app.

In a statement on Friday, Meta acknowledged this development but withheld further information regarding the app’s anticipated release date.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that this new decentralized app, codenamed P92, is still under development.

“We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.

“We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” a Meta spokesperson said.

The action by Meta is understood as an effort to create a Mastodon rival or a Twitter alternative.

3. Andela acquires technical skills assessment platform, Qualified

Andela, a global job placement network, has announced the acquisition of the technical skills assessment platform, Qualified.

Jeremy Johnson, founder, and CEO of Andela confirmed the acquisition in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Jeremy Johnson, Nigerian businesswoman Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, American education reformer Christina Sass, and Canadian startup creator Ian Carnevale are the minds behind the 2014 launch of Andela in Africa.

The terms and amount involved in the acquisition were not disclosed.

Qualified bills itself as a cloud-based technical skills assessment platform that provides coding assignments to enterprises to hire tech talent.

“Labor marketplaces are constrained by inefficiencies between supply, demand, and quality —Qualified allows us to address those inefficiencies by providing the certified right talent at the right time,” said Johnson.

With the new acquisition, users can select or construct assessments, which are subsequently completed by the developer, who then provides a summary of the performance of the candidate.

Trivia Answer: QuickTime

QuickTime is a multimedia framework developed by Apple.

It supports playback of several common audio and video formats, including Apple’s proprietary .MOV format.

By Kayode Hamsat

