Timaya bemoans ‘price of daily bread’

Nigerian recording artiste, Timaya has lamented over the price of bread in the country.

Timaya’s tweet meant that the situation was not only dealing with and affecting the common man, but that celebrities were also affected by the high cost of living in Nigeria.

Read also:Timaya says he’s emulating Christ, will never get married

The Bayelsa state-born musician declared that the price of daily bread had gone up and accompanied the tweet with a crying emoji.

“Price of daily bread don rise” Timaya wrote on his Twitter platform.

price of daily bread don rise 🥶 — Timaya (@timayatimaya) August 1, 2022

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Timaya’s tweet to drop mixed reactions about the state of the nation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now