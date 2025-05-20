Connect with us

Entertainment

Timaya recalls how he sold his first album for N500K, second collection for N24m

Published

4 hours ago

on

Nigerian dancehall singer Enetimi Odon, popularly known in music circles as Timaya, has revealed how he sold his first album for N500,000 and sold his second body of work for N24 million.

The ‘True Story’ crooner, who opened up during an interview on the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast with Joey Akan, said that he had to sell his first album for that sum at the time because he desperately needed to break into the Lagos market.

He disclosed that his first album, which had several popular songs like ‘Dem Mama’, ‘Ogologoma’, and ‘True Story,’ became a hit, and the marketer who bought the album offered him N7 million extra to shoot music videos for the album.

READ ALSO: Nigerian dancehall star, Timaya, opens up on drug struggle, says breaking free was ‘hell’

Timaya said, “He (marketer) gave me the sum of 7 million naira for the music video, paid for the videos, and even bought me a car… He called me a good market,” Timaya said about the commercial success of his debut album.

Following his debut album’s widespread popularity, Timaya recorded his second album, “Gift and Grace,” which he later disclosed he sold to a marketer for N24 million.

“I was being priced at 10 million by the first marketer, then Abu Ventures came and offered to buy the album. He ended up paying 24 million for the album. At that point, only 2Baba, P-Square, and D’banj were paid that kind of money,” Timaya explained how his sophomore album brought him lots of money that inspired him to record the song ‘I Don Blow’.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seven − two =


 

Investigations

Investigations43 minutes ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...