Timaya says he has no intention of getting married

Popular Nigerian singer, Inetimi Timaya Odon, who goes by the stage name Timaya, has revealed in a recent interview that he has no intention of getting married in his life.

The “Cold Outside” crooner who is a proud father of four children birthed by three different baby mamas made this known while explaining why marriages nowadays do not last longer compared to that of our parents.

According to him, marriages nowadays have not been successful because most young people rushing to get married do not understand the concept of marriage.

Read also:Timaya bemoans ‘price of daily bread’

Speaking further, he said that marriage is beautiful but marriage has been made to appear bad as the divorce rate of marriages has been on the surge in the country.

“Most people that entered marriage do not know that it comes with responsibilities and by extension it resulted in a dead end as they did not fully understand it before they tied the knot,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now