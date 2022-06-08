Entertainment
Timaya says he’s emulating Christ, will never get married
Nigerian recording artiste, Inetimi Timaya Odon better known as Timaya has subtly revealed that he is never getting married because he is Christlike.
In Christianity, Jesus is the Son of God and in mainstream Christian denomination, he is the son of God and the second person in the Trinity.
Jesus is believed to be the Jewish messiah (the Christ) who is prophesied in the Old Testament section of the Bible.
Read also :Music executive Ubi Franklin responds to Timaya's threat on social media
Equally, Jesus never got married.
Timaya said in his Twitter post on Wednesday morning that he is similar to Jesus Christ because he is never getting married. The Bayelsa-state born musician is one of the most eligible bachelors in the Nigerian entertainment industry.
He tweeted.
“JESUS never got married. I’m Christ like”
JESUS never got married. I’m Christ like.🤷♂️
— Timaya (@timayatimaya) June 8, 2022
