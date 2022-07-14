‘Time has come to address problem of bad governance in Nigeria,’ Funke Akindele on why she accepts PDP’s offer

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, on Thursday explained why she ventured into partisan politics.

The PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, picked the Nollywood actress as his running mate earlier this week.

Akindele, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said she was tired of talking about bad governance in the state and the country as a whole.

She added that the time has come for Nigerians to do something about the problem and move the country forward.

