TIME Magazine lists Nigerian singer, Davido among 100 most influential people | Ripples Nigeria

TIME Magazine lists Nigerian singer, Davido among 100 most influential people
Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has been listed among the 100 most influential people by TIME magazine.
Davido, who was born in Atlanta, United States, is regarded as one of the bestselling musicians in Africa.
The 28-year-old music star later took to his social media platforms to celebrate the achievement.
He wrote:
“Proud to be included in the inaugural #TIME100Next list.”
According to the magazine, excerpt for the selection of Davido was written by Nigerian rapper and BBNaija Lockdown season 5 winner, Laycon.
It read: “Davido is one of the biggest voices in Afrobeats because his music connects with people often in ways that transcend his expectations.
“When he released the song ‘FEM’ in 2020, a title that loosely translates to ‘shut up in Yoruba, he didn’t know it would become a major #ENDSARS protest anthem.
“The youths banded together to demand the government to take action and end police brutality in Nigeria last October.
“Officials responded by sending politicians to give speeches. We told the government to keep quiet unless they had something sensible to add to the ethos of ‘FEM’ which was directly relatable at that moment.
“You can tell Davido puts 100 percent into every song he makes. And the results are clear: his album ‘A Good Time`’ surpassed a billion streams in 2020.
Afrobeats is a worldwide phenomenon and Davido is one of many Nigerian artists who have made that possible.
“However, more and more artistes, from Nicki Minaj to Young Thug, want to work with him.”
Equally important, Davido has released three outstanding studio albums including Omo Babalawo (2012), A Good Time (2019), and A Better Time (2020).
Other Nigerians on TIME Magazine’s list include Odun Eweniyi, FK Abudu, and Dami Odufuwa.
Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bimbo Coker, first ex-wife of her ex, Olakunle Churchill, who just married his PA
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to celebrate Bimbo Coker, the first ex-wife of her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.
Olakunle Churchill who is now married to his former personal assistant, Rosy Meurer has appeared on front-page news since he made the controversial announcement a couple of days ago.
Tonto who was previously married to Churchill has now taken to Instagram to celebrate the businessman’s first ex-wife.
Read what she wrote;
“Happy birthday sweetheart @justcallmebims ,
Today i call upon the host of heaven to join me un celebrating an amazing Woman With an amazing Heart.
A woman I am proud to Call A Friend, A confident, A prayer partner, My one personal Comedian, A sister and best of All my Family.
Words Fall me, Thank you for been there when no one was, Thank you for giving me a shoulder, A listening ears, And for all the Great times we have spent together..
I pray that All of your heart desires be granted and May heaven and earth rejoice at the sound of your name.
May succes, Love, Health, Wealth, Great friendships don’t about Peace of mind be yours in Jesus name..
I’m still in awe how God planned your step son birth on your own Birthday..
I LOVE YOU, BABY, I CELEBRATE YOU MY FRIEND.
SHINEE🥰💃🍰🌹🎂
Happy birthday to your twin sister”
Bimbo Coker has also responded to the birthday message.
Here is what she wrote;
”Awww thank you too for being there always
I LOVE YOU TOO ”
Nollywood actor, Victor Decker found dead in apartment
Veteran Nollywood actor, Victor Decker, was on Tuesday morning found dead in his apartment.
The thespian’s decomposing body was found on his couch by neighbours.
Neighbours claimed that they had not seen the late Decker for days and decided to knock on his door to check on him.
When he did not respond to several knocks on his door and shouts of his name, they forced open the door and found his decomposing body.
The neighbours later moved the actor’s body to a morgue after his family was contacted.
However, the cause of Decker’s death has not been ascertained.
Until his death, Decker starred in several movies including “Lotanna,” “If I Am President,” and “Double Strings,” among others.
